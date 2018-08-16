Al Majaz Waterfront to host spectacular fireworks show on Eid Al Adha

By Wam

The Al Majaz Waterfront, one of Sharjah’s premier leisure destinations for tourists and families, has announced that it will mark the start of Eid al-Adha by illuminating the emirate’s night sky with a dazzling fireworks display.

Starting at 21:00 on the first and second days of Eid, the three-minute spectacle will take place above the Sharjah Musical Fountain and will be accompanied by a stunning show.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of the Al Majaz Waterfront, said, "Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and celebration for the entire family, especially children. The Al Majaz Waterfront will be celebrating, with all its visitors, an exceptional fireworks display, which is a popular event that residents eagerly wait for every year."

"The Al Majaz Waterfront boasts world-class facilities, green areas and play areas for kids, as well as 16 restaurants and cafés serving international cuisine, which makes it an ideal destination for gatherings with friends and family to enjoy such special occasions," she added.

