Al Rahba hospital to undergo renovation and upgrade

By WAM

SEHA, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company and the UAE’s largest healthcare network, today announced that Al Rahba Hospital will undergo a strategic upgrade programme, aligned with SEHA’s ongoing efforts to improve facilities, ensuring they meet and exceed international best practices and benchmarks.

This is in line with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s requirements and guidelines, SEHA said in a press statement.

The facility will entail a partial closure while the upgrades are made, during which time inpatients in the paediatrics, maternity, surgery, internal medicine and neonatal wards will be transferred to other facilities within the SEHA network, including the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. The emergency department will also be temporarily transformed into the urgent care department, and continue welcoming outpatients.

While Al Rahba Hospital undergoes a facility upgrade, residents are encouraged to visit alternative nearby SEHA facilities, such as the Al Bahia Healthcare Centre, the Al Samha Healthcare Centre, the Al Falah Healthcare Centre and the Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi encompasses more than 3,090 healthcare facilities, which provide integrated healthcare services.

"SEHA is committed to delivering on the Government and wise leadership’s vision to ensure each medical facility provides the people of Abu Dhabi with access to world-class healthcare services, which includes continually investing in our facilities, technology and our people. This new upgrade is in line with our strategy and will build on our track record of offering the best-in-class services for the community, placing Abu Dhabi on the global map of healthcare excellence," said SEHA Deputy CEO Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi.

Regarding the upcoming renovation, CEO of Al Rahba Hospital, Mohamed Salem Al Hameli, said, "Careful planning has been put in place to ensure a seamless transition while the works are carried out."

Established in 2003, Al Rahba Hospital is a 190-bed advanced secondary care general facility. The hospital is strategically located close to the major highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In 2006, Al Rahba became the first public hospital in the UAE to be accredited by Joint Commission International.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.