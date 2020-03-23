Al Rahmah for Charity in Ras Al Khaimah spends AED12.25 million on orphans in 2019

By WAM

In 2019, Al Rahmah for Charity in Ras Al Khaimah spent AED12.25 million on 10,502 sponsored orphans, both inside and outside the country.

Abdullah Saeed Al Tunaiji, Secretary-General of Al Rahmah for Charity in Ras Al Khaimah, stated that the charity's plan for 2020 is to increase the number of beneficiaries among its orphan sponsorship programmes by 250, adding that it is restructuring its aid distribution network for orphans through allocating the revenues from the "Burg Al Rahma Endowment" to this group.

Amena Mohammed Al Shehy, Head of the Custody and Human Care Department at the Charity, said that its orphan fund aims to provide the necessary funding to meet the needs of orphans, which constantly increase as they become older.

