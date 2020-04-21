Al Shafar contributes AED5 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

By WAM

Al Shafar General Contracting (ASGC Group) announced a contribution of AED5 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, which was launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to support the efforts in mitigating the health, economic and social repercussions of the current crisis.

Al Shafar’s contribution reflects its keenness to fulfill its social responsibility, rising beyond financial considerations, in order to support the efforts to ameliorate the situation on health, social and economic fronts.

The Group emphasised that social responsibility is one of the important pillars of the welfare of societies. A strong partnership between public and private sectors is vital to tide over the challenges in the current environment, it said.

The contribution from one of the leading specialised groups in the country’s construction sector is the latest in a series of donations from the private sector to support the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19.

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, aims to facilitate community contributions and donations towards combating the COVID-19 outbreak under the guidance and directions of the UAE’s leadership.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.