Al Tayer, Brazilian Ambassador discuss cooperation

By Wam

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has met with Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, as part of a series of meetings to ensure cooperation and collaboration with all diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; and Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communication at DEWA.

Al Tayer welcomed Igreja, affirming the importance of cooperation between DEWA and Brazilian institutions and companies as well as the exchange of best experiences and practices in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors to develop them to wider horizons and benefit from the experiences of both parties. During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s programmes, plans, and projects that aim to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and strengthen the position of the UAE and Dubai globally.

Al Tayer presented DEWA’s projects, initiatives, and plans to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, where DEWA contributed to this vision by establishing a strong infrastructure to meet the growing demand for electricity and water. DEWA has a combined production capacity of 11,100 megawatts (MW) of electricity and 470 million gallons of water.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA has a clear vision, represented by the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to secure its energy supply by diversifying the energy mix to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050. DEWA launched several projects to achieve this objective, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will have a production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, of which 4,000MW will be from photovoltaic solar panels and 1,000MW from concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies.

Discussions between the two parties focussed on strengthening the participation of the Brazilian pavilion during the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2019), held in conjunction with the fourth Dubai Solar Show and sixth World Green Economy Summit.

The Brazilian Ambassador thanked Al Tayer for his warm welcome and commended the facilitation offered by DEWA to Brazilian companies operating in the Emirate.