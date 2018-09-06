All passengers of flight EK 203 disembarked, confirms Emirates Airlines

By WAM

Emirates Airlines has issued the following statement, confirming that all passengers have disembarked from flight EK 203. All passengers were screened by the local health authorities prior to disembarkation.

"Emirates can confirm that all passengers have disembarked from flight EK 203. All passengers were screened by the local health authorities prior to disembarkation and 3 passengers and 7 crew were transferred to the hospital for further medical care and evaluation. Nine passengers underwent additional medical screening at the site near the aircraft and were released afterwards.

The rest of the passengers were allowed to leave and clear customs. Our crew and onground staff extended our full cooperation with the authorities during the onboard screenings and the aircraft has now been handed back to Emirates.

Due to the delay with the inbound flight, the return flight EK204 from JFK to Dubai will be delayed by approximately 3 hours. Passengers with connecting flights in Dubai who are impacted by the delay will be assisted with re-bookings by our local ground staff.

We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority."

