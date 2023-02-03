All types of entry visas to the UAE can be extended for another 60 days

By GT

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has launched a new service through its smart channels, allowing visitors to extend the validity of all types of visas issued to them for 60 days for one time only.

"They can do this only before entering the country," ICP said.

The fees for extending the validity of a visa are Dhs200, including Dhs100 for the smart services, Dhs50 for the application form and Dhs50 for the Authority and the electronic services offered to customers.

The applicant’s passport should be valid for not less than three months and that he/she should not be in the UAE, in order to have the entry permit issued, the ICP explained.

Applicants can extend validity of their visas through the ICP website and its smart application via the UAE PASS or username.

After filling-in the required data, attaching the required documents and paying the fees, the extending confirmation will be sent via the registered email, the ICP said.

Others ways are also available to apply for the service, including the customer happiness centers and the typing centers authorised by the ICP, where an application form should be filled in, and the required documents be attached, followed by paying the fees.

The request will be declined electronically 30 days after returning it due to incomplete data or documents, if applicant could not meet the requirements within this period.

Furthermore, it will be declined, if it is returned three times due to incomplete data or documents. The fees and financial guarantees (if any) are refundable, if the request is declined.

ICP explained that in case of a visitor will not be able to enter the country before the expiry date of the entry permit, he/she are can extend the expiry date for 60 days one time.

“The fees are refunded through the credit card within a period not exceeding six months from the date of submitting the application, or refunded through the procedures applicable to recover the fees by cheque or bank transfer to banks located within the country only and for a period not exceeding 5 years,” ICP said.

The rules and regulations are subject to change without notice, the ICP added.

