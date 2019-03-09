AMAF donates Dh1m to Al Jalila children’s hospital

By Wam

The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, has donated AED1 million to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital to support the hospital’s advanced scientific research in paediatrics, help families of patients, and provide an integrated social safety network.

Commenting on the announcement, Khaled Al Thani, AMAF Deputy Secretary-General, presented the donation cheque to Dr Abdulla Ibrahim Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.

The first facility of its kind in the UAE, the hospital handled over 60,000 cases in the past two years and currently comprises 200 beds, 28 speciality clinics, and five excellence centres dedicated to heart and kidney diseases, mental health, intensive care, and neuroscience.

Al Thani added, "Enhancing healthcare offered to the public in general, and children in particular, through the collaboration of various entities for a better health future is an integral part of elevating the quality of life. This is clearly outlined in the Fifty-Year Charter that was unveiled by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2019. AMAF is committed to contributing to this mandate through supporting institutions that work towards the wellbeing of our society."

"The Foundation’s donation to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital will help fund new scientific and medical research that helps advance paediatrics, expand the pool of the hospital’s beneficiaries, enhance healthcare offered to children, and support their families," he continued.

AMAF provides care to minors and leverages endowments to advance vital sectors, such as healthcare and education, and offer support to the segments of society that need it most.