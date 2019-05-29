AMAF supports 112 patients with hospital bills during Ramadan

By Wam

To help people who cannot afford quality healthcare, the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, has earmarked AED560,000 to support 112 patients with unpaid hospital bills, in collaboration with the Tarahum Charity Foundation.

For the first 28 days of the Holy Month, AMAF is making a daily financial contribution of AED20,000 through Dubai Radio’s 'Al Nas Lil Nas' programme, with the money being distributed equally among four deserving patients. The initiative covers the cost of their treatment, medications and life-saving medical devices used.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the AMAF, said, "Strategic partnerships between charity organisations, such as AMAF, and Tarahum help achieve the objective of Article Nine of the Fifty-Year Charter that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai."

"In line with the priorities of the UAE Vision 2021, we seek to build a cohesive society with a world-class healthcare system. We have partnered with several entities to contribute to these goals through donations throughout Ramadan that will enhance the quality of life for UAE citizens and residents," he added.