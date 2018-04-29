Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Humaid bin Rashid Charity Foundation's Board of Trustees

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, has presided over the first board's meeting of the Foundation in 2018, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Nuaimi, the Representative of Ajman's Ruler for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Foundation, as well as other Sheikhs.

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, members of the Board of Trustees, and others attended the meeting.

Sheikh Ammar praised the efforts of the philanthropic foundation for carrying out a number of projects for the benefit of the underprivileged, which supported the charitable and humanitarian work in the emirate, as part of initiatives of the Year of Zayed, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to mark the centennial of the UAE's founding father and to pay tribute to the great leader.

He also discussed the importance of co-operation and co-ordination with other charitable organisations and departments in the emirate of Ajman to alleviate the burden on the needy families, secure their wellbeing and meet their needs.

He also underlined the need for launching new ideas and suggestions and adopting societal service projects that support underprivileged families on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.