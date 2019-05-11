Andrew Murrison named UK Minister of State for Middle East

By Wam

Dr. Andrew Murrison has been appointed as the UK Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in replacement of Former Minister Alistair Burt, according to GOV.UK.

Andrew previously served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence and Minister for International Security Strategy from September 2012 until July 2014. He then served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office from July 2014 to March 2015.

He served for 18 years as a medical officer in the Royal Navy, leaving in October 2000 as a Surgeon Commander.