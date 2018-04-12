April 14 declared Israa and Miraj holiday for private sector

Saturday, 14th April, has been declared an official paid holiday for all workers in the UAE’s private sector establishments, institutions and companies, to mark Al Isra'a Wal Mi'raj.

The declaration was announced in a note issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to implement a related decision by the UAE Cabinet.

Al Hamli congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.

He also congratulated the UAE’s government, people and residents, while praying to Allah Almighty to provide the nation with further advancement and prosperity, and Arab and Islamic nations with pride and glory.

Saturday declared 'Israa and Miraj' holiday for Federal Authorities

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today announced that Saturday, April 14th, is an official holiday for the Federal Authorities to mark the 'Israa and Miraj' holiday, with work resuming on Sunday, April 15th.

On the occasion, the authority congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, wishing them health and wellness.

It also congratulated the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion.