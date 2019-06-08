Arab League calls for peaceful political transition in Sudan

By WAM

The League of Arab States on Friday urged all Sudanese parties to contain themselves and avoid actions that would flare situation further, deflecting from a peaceful approach to complete the political transition process in the country.

In a statement, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his concern about Sudan, as dozens of people have been killed or injured during the massacre on Monday in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

This led to the suspension of negotiations between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, he added.

Aboul Gheit called on all Sudanese parties to exert efforts to enable the democratic transition process that the Sudanese people seek in a purely national context, without interference from outside players.

The Arab League stands with Sudan and supports its security, stability and national unity, leading to the peaceful transition of power safely while preserving the role played by Sudan in Joint Arab Action System, the Secretary-General affirmed.

He added that he respected that the Transitional Military Council will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incidents and condoled with the victims' families, wishing those injured a rapid recovery.