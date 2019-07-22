Artezaar - a unique art shop for art lovers & enthusiasts launched in the UAE

By Staff

Artezaar is a passionate dream project of two women, Leena Kewlani and Teena Thawani, who are positively driven to bring change in the emerging art scene in the region and to make affordable art accessible for everyone!

The website - www.Artezaar.com - was initially conceptualized because being artists themselves, they faced a struggle to sell and showcase their work. It aims to support the Artist community of UAE and to bring together the entire art ecosystem, where any type of art buyer can see and buy original artworks from flourishing artists, offering artworks to fit budgets, styles and personalities.

With no registartion fees on the website, Artezaar continues to support artists who want to showcase their work. Artezaar is also committed to showcasing Youth artworks below 18 years of age, with their youngest artist being only 5 years old. Working hand in hand with the parents, Artezaar believes in nurturing the young future talents of the UAE, and giving them a platform to grow and exhibit their work with pride. Artezaar is a online platform that appeals to all budgets, from artworks that are below AED 500 to pieces that go above AED 20,000.

In January 2019, both the founders decided to quit their jobs and build on their dream with months of dedication, research and sheer hard work. The user-friendly website took shape and went live from mid April 2019 and since then has attracted close to 60 artists, with over 400 artpieces registered to showcase and sell online in the UAE.

“Our artists are the Soul of Artezaar. Being artists ourselves, we love collaborating with fellow artists, and are proud that we understand their DNA. The talent that is here in the UAE is astounding. Most of these artists do not get a chance to showcase their work and reach the right buyers. Artezaar is all about connecting these emerging artists, making their affordable artworks accessible and easy to buy for everyone. You can find oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, mixed media pieces, sketches, realistic colored pencils pieces, ceramics, decoupage, and hand-crafted accessories that would appeal to everyone – all at affordable prices online. You can easily find an art piece perfect for your home or office.” Explained Co- founder of Artezaar – Leena Kewlani about why UAE is the perfect region for an online Art store.

Co–founder of Artezaar- Teena Thawani adds, “Over the recent years, Dubai has become an important destination for art and culture lovers, successfully fostering a thriving community of local and regional artists.. Although many think buying original art is overly expensive because they hear about the multimillion-dollar auctions, get blindsided by the number of zeros in the press announcements, or driven away seeing the heavy-weight label put up on the gallery walls, where as in reality the hidden emerging and upcoming artists create gorgeous pieces of work at really decent reasonable prices.