Asian Business Leadership Forum launches Year of Tolerance special edition magazine

By WAM

The Asian Business Leadership Forum, ABLF, has launched a special edition magazine celebrating the Year of Tolerance.

The special edition, launched by the Forum's Royal Patron, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, spans the ABLF's twelve years of success, capturing the energy and economic zeitgeist of the 'Great Asian Century'.

"The ABLF celebrates regional and international dialogue and cooperation to promote growth and create a better future for the region," said Sheikh Nahyan during the launch. "Over the years, the ABLF has been very effective in communicating the qualities of leadership in Asian countries. Its various activities and functions have demonstrated that effective leaders are self-motivated, but are committed to a cause that is shared by many."

The platform and magazine also received the support of the UAE Ministry of Economy. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said, "The ABLF is a unique platform to engage in economic and trade dialogue. It is attended annually by senior government officials and people in business from key Asian countries. The Ministry of Economy remains keen to support various initiatives that strengthen the existing ties with the business community, to serve the strategic and developmental aspirations of the state."

The 68-page issue offers a glimpse of the ABLF's 12-year journey, and the collection of articles, interviews and original commentaries provide an insightful overview of the Asian economic and business zeitgeist.

Commenting on the Forum's achievements, Malini N. Menon, ABLF Co-Founder and Permanent Member of the ABLF Executive Council, said, "There is pride in where the ABLF stands today as an inclusive, non-partisan and progressive UAE-based event series, facilitating prestigious collaborations and showcasing front runners across sectors, markets and economies of Asia.

"With this dynamic consortium of ABLF partners, associates and participants across regional and global conglomerates controlling cumulative revenues of over US$900 billion, the ABLF network enables meaningful partnerships that continue to power the economic rise of Asia," Menon added.

Some of the leaders whose interviews are featured include Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; India’s Ratan Tata, Chairperson, Tata Trusts; ABLF’s Co-Founder, Kamal Nath, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh; G.P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group, among other global influencers and leaders in the energy and business sectors.

The ABLF 2019 brings together an elite group of policy architects, thought leaders, innovators and visionaries - people who believe in the future of Asia and subscribe to the values of integrity, courage, compassion and most of all, tolerance.

The magazine can be viewed via the ABLF website.