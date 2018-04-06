Aster Volunteers' medical camp benefit over 1000 workers in Dubai

Aster Volunteers in partnership with Model Service Society organised a ‘Mega Medical and Wellness Camp’ at the Dubai Investment Real Estate Labour Camp in Jebel Ali for more than 1000 low income workers.

Eisa Alzarooni, representative of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Sri Vipul, Consul General of India, joined Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director and Dr Zeba Moopen, Director of Special Projects of Aster DM Healthcare at the inauguration of the camp, expressing their support and encouraged participation.

The beneficiaries consisted of a mix of nationalities from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In the true spirit of the Year of Zayed the event echoed the late leader’s utmost respect for people regardless of nationality, gender, status or religion and his recognition of the role of expatriates in building the UAE.

Dr. Azad Moopen, said, "We take it as our responsibility to give back to the communities we serve, and help those in need. On World Health Day we strive to make healthcare accessible to those who are in real need but do not have the means. Aster Volunteer initiatives such as today’s Mega Health and Wellness Camp bring us closer to the people who need our help the most. Dr. Zeba Moopen, Director of Special Projects at Aster DM Healthcare has been leading the development of this initiative and will continue to drive it forward to make a positive difference in the lives of more and more people. We deeply appreciate the support and cooperation from the Indian Consulate and our partners in bringing today’s camp to life."