Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares photo of UAE from space

Emirati Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared picture of planet earth from the International Space Station with the landscape of the UAE clearly visible.

Al Neyadi said, “No matter where I am in the world, my path always leads me home. And even from Space, the site of our beautiful country takes my breath away every time.”

The stunning image shows the georgraphical area of the UAE along with neighboring Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Neyadi shared video of a mobile tablet rotating in the certain directions with a little force.

Al Neyadi explained how objects rotate in the space, where the gravity is zero.

He noted that the direction of rotation relies on the position of the object.

For example, if an object is released in a certain position it will rotate regularly in the same intended direction, however it will rotate somehow irregularly and not in the same direction, if the position is changed.

Al Neyadi did not explain the reason for this, and left it for intelligent people to explain this phenomenon.

Last week, Al Neyadi has shared a photo of himself exercising aboard the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi wrote on Twitter, “On Earth, exercising is important. In space, it's vital. Aboard the International Space Station, we exercise for 2.5 hours every day to avoid muscle atrophy and bone loss triggered by microgravity.”

The MBR space centre said, “Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues have started to work on their tasks aboard the ISS.

The four Crew-6 members are two NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russian cosmonaut, Andrey Fedyaev, and Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

