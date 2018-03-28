ATA reinforces commitment to developing young Emiratis

The ADNOC Technical Academy, ATA, has taken an active role in this year’s National Service Career Fair as it seeks to recruit talented UAE nationals for its 2018 intake. The ATA offers its students a hands-on training and education programme that prepares them for careers in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry.

Established in 1978, the ATA has provided education and technical training to more than 5,000 UAE Nationals, who, upon graduation, have joined ADNOC’s workforce. Its state-of-the-art facilities – workshops, smart classrooms, science laboratories and simulation centers – coupled with instructors and training programmes, ensure that ATA students are equipped with the wide-range of mechanical, technical and instrumental skills needed to understand and lead processes in the oil and gas industry.

Dr. Mohammad Al Menhali, Manager of ATA, said, "As one of the most established technical institutes in the UAE, we are proud of our tradition of developing technicians and operators. As the demand for highly competent technicians and field operators will only increase, the ATA will expand on its mission to continue to grow the pool of local Emirati technical talent."

In September 2017, ATA introduced a new 2.5-year course that combines classroom learning and on-the-job training. The new course includes an enhanced and upgraded curriculum, reduced course duration and revised student recruitment criteria. One of the new entry requirements is that students have already completed their national service and obtained their high school diplomas.

For his part, Mohammad Al Busaeedi, Student Services Manager at the ATA, said, "ATA’s rigorous programme demands the highest performance from students in term of discipline, resilience and effort. These are attributes associated with applicants who have successfully completed their national service."

The National Service Career Fair 2018 provides graduates of the National Service Programme the opportunity to meet with leading companies and education institutions.