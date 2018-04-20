ATM an ideal platform for strategic tourism alliances, says Malaysian official

The Malaysian Director-General of Tourism, Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab, will be leading a delegation of 108 Malaysian participants from 69 organisations to attend the Arabian Travel Market, ATM, scheduled from 22nd to 25th April 2018, in Dubai.

The Malaysian delegation will include representatives of different hotels, resorts, travel agents, tourism product owners, and tourism offices. During the four-day event, they will be highlighting their respective tourism products and services that are tailored carefully to cater the Middle East market.

The Malaysian Director-General will also be launching "Visit Malaysia 2020" promotion campaign during the press conference, which is planned to attract more tourists from Middle East to Malaysia.

Taiyab is scheduled to meet with senior figures from the aviation, tourism and travel industry. He is also invited to be a Keynote speaker in the "1st International Conference" in University of Sharjah (Khorfakan Campus) on Sustainable Tourism Development.

"Malaysia is proud to be associated with the Arabian Travel Market as the leading tourism event in the region, which will provide leading business opportunities in the Middle East. The ATM is of course an ideal platform for the Malaysian delegation to communicate and form strategic alliances with suppliers, which will help strengthen Malaysia's presence in the Gulf region," Taiyab said.