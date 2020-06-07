AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

By WAM

To celebrate the success of the members of the Class of Spring 2020, American University of Sharjah, AUS, held a virtual event on Saturday, that brought together graduates and their family and friends from all across the world. The event featured a video made for the occasion which commemorated the culmination of the graduates’ university journey.

Speaking at the event, Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, congratulated the Class of Spring 2020, noting their hard work and determination and said, "There will also undoubtedly be many challenges ahead, and the perseverance that you have demonstrated in your final semester inspires confidence and hope. You will now join the many alumni who are working to make the world a better place. The world needs confident and capable AUS graduates more than ever and we look forward to your contributions to shaping the future."

The event celebrated the academic and extra-curricular achievements of the 560 graduates who contributed to enriching the university during their time as AUS students.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.