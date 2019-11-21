AW139 helicopter joins Dubai Police fleet of Aircraft

By WAM

As per directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Police General HQ has added the new AW139 helicopter to its aviation fleet during the Dubai Airshow 2019.

The AW139 helicopter, manufactured by Leonardo Helicopters company, will be utilized in various missions including, rescue operations, critical care transport and traffic control.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, extended his thanks and gratitude to H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the limitless support that reflects the care he attaches to the force and its role in enhancing safety in the emirate and providing security services for all citizen and residents.

For his side, Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, said that Dubai Police has always sought to support all security sectors with providing latest technologies in order to achieve the force's strategic directions in making Dubai the safest city in the world and to spread happiness among society.

"AW139 is one of the most modern and efficient helicopters in the world. It is engineered to the highest safety standards and considered as one of the fastest helicopters in the world. The AW139 helicopter operations monitoring programme, traffic alert and collision avoidance system, forward looking infrared, FLIR, camera, weather/search radar and rescue hoist," he added.