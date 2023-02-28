Awqaf Dubai and MBRU inaugurate the Al Mahmeed Endowment in Dubai to support medical research and advance healthcare

By E247

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a health endowment that supports disease treatment, epidemic management, and healthcare research, the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) have inaugurated the second health endowment in the emirate. This endowment has been made possible by the generous funding of Dr. Wael Al Mahmeed.

The endowment comprises a multi-story commercial and residential complex constructed on 1,767 square feet of land registered under Awqaf Dubai in Dubai’s Al Murar area. The complex, which is estimated to have cost AED10 million, includes three shops and sixteen residential apartments.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including His Excellency Essa Al Ghurair, Chairman of Awqaf Dubai; His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf Dubai; Dr. Wael Abdulrahman Al Mahmeed; Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) and President of MBRU; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer of DAHC and Executive Vice President of MBRU; and Dr. Amer Mohammad Al Zarooni, Vice President of Administration and Professional Services at MBRU, among others.

Al Mutawa emphasised that the project is aligned with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of developing preventive measures that protect public health, maintain the health of the community, and proactively address potential health crises.

Al Mutawa highlighted the significance of supporting health research and medical innovations that aid in limiting the spread of epidemics and diseases in society. He further added that Awqaf Dubai is keen on contributing to the preservation of lives, protecting individuals from diseases, and providing a healthy environment by offering advanced means and capabilities for the development of this vital sector.

Dr. Amer Sharif expressed his gratitude to Dr. Wael Al Mahmeed for his generous contribution to the health endowment and commended his pioneering role in supporting medical research, science, and scientists to enhance health outcomes. Dr. Sharif further emphasised the significance of the health endowment in achieving the sustainability of the healthcare sector in Dubai, which is one of the strategic priorities of the DAHC. The Corporation aims to increase the emirate’s readiness and competitiveness in the health sector by supporting and developing healthcare, disease prevention, and treatment.

“At Dubai Academic Health Corporation, we focus on directing all efforts to fulfil the Corporation’s mission of impacting lives and shaping the future of health through the integration of care, learning, and discovery,” said Dr. Sharif. “Such strategic partnerships are vital for achieving our goals. We would like to thank our partners Awqaf Dubai for their efforts and ongoing support in developing these innovative endowment projects.”

Dr. Al Mahmeed expressed his pride in supporting the health endowment and hoped that it would play a crucial role in driving scientific research and utilising its results to enhance the health sector in the UAE. He further added that the health endowment established by Awqaf Dubai and MBRU provides an excellent opportunity to achieve sustainability in scientific research.

Dr. Al Mahmeed also emphasised that the health endowment is a continuation of his collaboration with MBRU. The two parties had previously collaborated to launch the MBRU-AlMahmeed Collaborative Research Award, which aims to support research on cancer, mental health, brain sciences, and metabolic heart diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

In 2019, Dr. Al Mahmeed received the MBR Medal for Scientific Excellence from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, becoming the first person to receive this award in recognition of his efforts to support research and the scientific community in the UAE.

The health endowment in Al Murar is Awqaf Dubai’s second establishment since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first was inaugurated in the Al Bada’a area in 2021.



