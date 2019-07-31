Baby turtles hatch at Al Taweelah beach

By Wam

The Hawksbill turtles have arrived for their annual nesting season at the shorelines of Al Taweelah beach in Dubai.

The Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, have announced that the critically endangered turtles - who visit the company's Al Taweelah facility yearly to lay their eggs - successfully hatched 400 baby turtles with the monitoring of EGA's sustainability team who carry-out conservation efforts for the species. The turtles subsequently made their way to the sea.

The team also rescued a number of sick turtles which were brought back to good health and released back to the sea thanks to the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project.

Since 2011, nearly 100 Hawksbill turtles have laid eggs at the shoreline with almost 7,000 baby turtles starting their lives at Al Taweelah.