Bahraini Minister of Interior, UAE Ambassador discuss reinforcing bilateral ties

By WAM

Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain, received Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan highlighted the UAE’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with Bahrain in line with the aspirations of their leadership and peoples.

Sheikh Rashid praised the close bilateral ties and overall cooperation between the two countries. The two officials also discussed numerous topics of mutual concern.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.