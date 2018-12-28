Bahraini MoI reviews Dubai Police Best Practices

By Wam

A delegation from the Bahraini Ministry of Interior continued their visit to Dubai Police’s General HQ with the intention of sharing experiences and conducting benchmarking between both bodies.

The delegation attended a workshop at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Garhoud where they were briefed on latest policing and security programmes and practices carried out by various departments and police stations of the Dubai Police.

The delegation also learned about various initiatives of the Dubai Police including "Schools Security" and the "Future Officer" which are aimed at reducing bad behaviour among the youth and building strong relationships of trust between students and employees of schools.

The delegation had started their tour with a visit to Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre and learned about best practices implemented by Dubai Police, represented by the Command and Control Centre, in the area of emergencies and disasters.

They were also briefed on various services provided by the Smart Police Station, SPS, that operates seven days a week offering 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as further 33 community-based services, which range from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.

The delegation then learnt about the smart security patrols of the Dubai Police which is equipped with the latest technologies in the field of security, including several intelligent technology systems such as a roof-mounted camera that provides live broadcasting to the command-and-control unit, the plate identification smart system to identify wanted vehicles and other smart systems.

The Bahraini delegation was headed by Maj. General Abdullah Al Zayed, Deputy Chief of Public Security.