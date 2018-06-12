Beit Al Khair Society pays Dh3.1m to release 7 prisoners

The Beit Al Khair Society has paid, in cooperation with the Faraj Fund and several national correctional institutions, AED3,107,535 on behalf of seven Emirati prisoners, to pay their debts after they finish their sentences, with the assistance of Eid Al Fitr.

The society’s board of directors thanked all who contributed.

Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Beit Al Khair Society, said the society launched this initiative on Zayed Humanitarian Work Day to commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and support the weak and those aggrieved, as well as to help indebted prisoners who are unable to pay off their debts, so they can return to their families to enjoy Eid with their children and parents on the anniversary of the death of Sheikh Zayed, the giving founder of the country and the leader of its journey of giving, who established compassion and solidarity among the UAE community.

Al Awadhi also thanked the fund and the national correctional authorities, who cooperated in ensuring the success of the initiative.

Dr. Nasser Salem Lekhrebani Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Faraj Fund, said that the society’s donation coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Work Day and is not unusual for its board of directors, as it is always assisting the needy, while adding that the fund’s management has completed the release procedures for the prisoners, who can soon return to their families and parents.