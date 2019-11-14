Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘Aman Programme’

By WAM

The Bait Al Khair Society donated AED 53.3 million to the "Aman Programme" from the start of the year to the end of October through four major projects, titled, "Monthly Cash Assistance for Families," "Monthly Food Assistance," "Families of Orphans" and "Families of People of Determination."

This statistic was highlighted in a report issued by the Department of Public Accounts at the society on the total assistance provided through the programme to those registered in the Society’s statements and records.

Abdin Tahir Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Society, said that the monthly programme is one of the Society’s key initiatives, adding that by the end of October, it had spent AED37.7 million on the Monthly Cash Assistance for Families Project while the Families of Orphans received a total of AED 8.5 million per month.

A total of AED1.1 million was awarded to the Families of People of Determination while Monthly Food Assistance worth AED 6 million was also provided, he added.

Al Awadhi noted that the Society selects the neediest families among the thousands registered in its database numbering over 52,000, including 4,194 registered families receiving monthly assistance.

These families receive cash assistance on a monthly basis, and the Society has adopted an integrated system of social research to assess their needs in terms of debt and the assistance required to improve their conditions, he said in conclusion.