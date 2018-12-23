Billionth passenger is proof of Dubai's soaring success

Every now and then, the UAE comes across outstanding figures that cannot be ignored.

The most recent of those figures is the one billionth passenger to go through Dubai's airport.

Looking at a frief history of the UAE, specifically of Dubai, the original founding visionary was Sheikh Rashid, who ruled from 1958 to 1990.

He inherited a relatively poor emirate that had one chief asset, and that was the creek.

It was only In 1959 when Dubai started to appear globally, as Sheikh Rashid decided to transform the creek into a large modern port, a well known trade hub.

Soon enough, Dubai International Airport got built in 1960, with only one runway.

Joining the rush of globalization, Dubai has kept on soaring with sucess.

It is amazing to see how it turned into a metropolis in such a short amount of time, becoming one of the worlds best tourist destinations.