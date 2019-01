By Wam

The body of Martyr Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Za'abi was laid to rest on Wednesday after funeral prayers at Al Saliheya Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Za'abi died on Saturday in a helicopter crash during a rescue mission for the National Search and Rescue Centre at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

The mourners extended their heartfelt sympathies and solaces to the martyr's family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.