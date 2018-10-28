Brand Dubai and RTA launch the 3rd phase of ‘Dubai Street Museum’- the Dubai Metro Murals Project

By WAM

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced a strategic partnership to jointly undertake city beautification projects. The first project that forms part of this partnership is the Dubai Metro Murals Project.

The Dubai Metro Murals Project is an initiative that falls in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an open-air museum that celebrates art, creativity and aesthetic excellence.

Under the project, two international artists, Peruvian Daniel Cortez and Dominican-born, Miami-based artist ‘Evoca1’ also known as Elio Mercado, will paint murals on pillars of the Dubai Metro on Sheikh Zayed Road between the Dubai International Financial Centre and Emirates Towers stations. The themes of the murals have been chosen to inspire creativity and spread happiness while also reflecting Dubai’s character, vision and future aspirations.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: "We are very happy to partner with Brand Dubai to execute this truly unique mural project in Dubai. Many of RTA’s projects have incorporated a strong aesthetic dimension and we are now working closely with Brand Dubai to enhance the experience that Dubai offers. The Project will not only transform the urban ambience along Sheikh Zayed Road but also bring art closer to the community. In cooperation with Brand Dubai, we are seeking to implement a series of projects like this that will make public spaces more appealing and create a distinct visual identity that fosters a sense of belonging and pride within the community."

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Mona Al Marri said: "We thank RTA for partnering with us to implement the Dubai Metro Murals Project. This project is part of our effort to create public artworks across the city to support the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open-air museum. This Project is also aligned with our mission of launching art projects that capture Dubai’s unique character, not only as a leading global city, but also a culturally vibrant city that promotes diversity and innovation.

"The Project aims to create beautiful artwork that makes public spaces in Dubai more exciting and infuse them with a sense of creative dynamism. The murals being created will enhance the way both residents and visitors relate to the city. By revitalising the urban atmosphere, projects like these will help sustain stronger and more close-knit communities," she added.

"The Dubai Metro Murals Project is one among a series of initiatives that will form part of our partnership with RTA. These initiatives aim to further enhance the artistic and cultural environment of Dubai," Al Marri said.

GDMO, represented by its creative arm, Brand Dubai, recently signed an MoU with the RTA to undertake beautification projects across the city over the next three years.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will establish strategic cooperation to implement public art projects aimed at enhancing the city’s aesthetic environment. The beautification projects will cover bridges, tunnels, walking tracks, bus stops and other public facilities and areas throughout Dubai. Accomplished artists from the UAE, the region and across the world will be invited to create public artworks in the city.