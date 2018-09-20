Brand Dubai explores innovative projects and initiatives to beautify the city

By Staff

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, organised a brainstorming session to explore innovative new initiatives and projects to beautify the emirate. A number of young artists and entrepreneurs participated in the session.

Through this session, Brand Dubai aims to expand community participation and find the best ways to use the areas designated for the projects. Project locations were selected after considering many criteria, including the historic, economic, social and tourism value of the locations and their importance for Dubai’s residents and visitors.

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said that the session is part of the Office’s efforts to engage with the community to generate ideas and insights for beautification projects and initiatives in Dubai. These public art projects, which highlight Dubai’s commitment to innovation, will bring together leading artists both from the UAE and across the world.

“The initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an open-air museum was widely welcomed by Dubai’s community. Over the past four years, we have continued to receive positive messages from the community. This response encouraged us to expand our engagement with artists and community leaders so that we can enrich our projects with new ideas,” said Al Marri.

The GDMO Director General further said that ‘Proudly from Dubai’, an initiative of Brand Dubai, aims to create a network of homegrown entrepreneurs who started their businesses in Dubai and achieved success in the emirate. They are important stakeholders in our plans, and we believe it is important to engage with them and tap into their ideas, she added.

Director of Brand Dubai Nehal Badri explained that the brainstorming session also explored ways to support entrepreneurs, which is the primary objective of ‘Proudly from Dubai’. She said the session discussed ideas to promote their ventures as part of Dubai’s larger success story.

The discussions also covered new art projects and installations that Brand Dubai will implement as part of its efforts to transform Dubai into an open air museum that showcases Dubai’s past, present and future, said Badri.

During the session, the participants shared many innovative ideas and suggestions based on the objectives of the art projects. Brand Dubai will evaluate the ideas and proposals to select exceptional ones that can be viably implemented.