Brand Dubai launches 'Proudly from Dubai's Minimalist Recipes'

By WAM

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has partnered with several restaurants and cafes from its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network to bring easy recipes with minimal ingredients to people’s homes.

The collaborative initiative brings a taste of Dubai’s vibrant restaurant scene to the public and gives them a chance to experience the unique cuisines of diverse outlets without leaving their homes. While inspiring culinary creativity, the initiative also encourages the public to rationalise food shopping and reduce wastage, practices that support food security.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager at Brand Dubai, said Brand Dubai is reaching out to people in innovative ways to help enrich their lives during the COVID-19 period while highlighting important messages about food security and preventive practices.

"We partnered with restaurants and cafes from our ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network to enable people to savour a range of recipes from some of Dubai’s most exciting restaurants. The initiative brings together more than 30 main courses, side dishes, desserts, hot drinks and cold drinks to the public which they can easily prepare at home. Though the participating restaurants are very popular among the public, the current circumstances have prevented many people from visiting them," she said.

Al Suwaidi added that one of the key focuses of the initiative is to raise awareness about socially undesirable practices like hoarding of food supplies, which can lead to wastage. The UAE leadership has reassured the public that the country is able to provide all required food and medical supplies without any disruption and stressed on the importance of behaviours and practices that support food security, she said.

Fatma Almulla, City Branding Executive at Brand Dubai, said the participating restaurants are sharing simple recipes that people can easily make from the comfort of their homes. The initiative seeks to bring moments of joy and creativity to people during these challenging times. The recipes provide a detailed step-by-step guide for whipping up delectable dishes for the family using only a handful of commonly used ingredients usually available in the kitchen.

Participating entrepreneurs said they were excited to take part in the initiative and reconnect with their customers in innovative ways. Brand Dubai’s support has enabled them to share distinctive yet simple-to-prepare dishes with the public, they said.

They expressed the hope that the crisis will end soon allowing them to serve their customers in a more personal way. Currently, restaurants are operating at limited customer capacity due to the precautionary measures in place. The restaurant owners thanked Brand Dubai for finding creative ways to raise their visibility in the current circumstances.

An initiative of Brand Dubai, ‘Proudly from Dubai’ aims to tells local and global audiences the success stories of exciting and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in Dubai. It also seeks to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.