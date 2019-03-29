Brand Dubai showcases homegrown businesses at DMF

By Wam

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has dedicated a key section of the Arab Media Forum to its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative.

The section set up in collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, provides a platform for 10 homegrown businesses to present their products to the Forum’s audiences under the umbrella of the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative.

The businesses participating in the Forum under the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ umbrella include Artocolate, Sip Dubai, Shibtna Ice Cream, Kemist, Stirilicious, Culinary Boutique, 16-Nov, Glitch Cafe, Yogurt Lab and Mango Mania.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Manager of City Branding at Brand Dubai "We are showcasing homegrown businesses in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economic Development at the dedicated ‘Proudly from Dubai’ stand as part of our efforts to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai. Our platform offers these businesses both media and brand building opportunities at key platforms. ‘Proudly from Dubai’ seeks to give promising Dubai-based businesses the opportunity to raise their visibility and forge strong partnerships."

The Business Registration & Licensing Sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, is participating in the Arab Media Forum through the DED Trader license, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region that allows Emiratis and GCC citizens in Dubai to conduct business on social networking sites. Through DED Trader, DED aims to promote and facilitate doing business in Dubai and offer new solutions that accelerate economic development in Dubai, and the UAE in general.

‘Proudly from Dubai’ aims to highlight the story of Dubai’s emerging entrepreneurial culture, and the creativity, innovation and social consciousness shaping its growth.