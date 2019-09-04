Brave Emirati saves the lives of his classmates

By Staff

A shrewd young boy named Khalifa Abdullah Al Kaabi managed to save his classmates just seconds before their school bus burned down in Kalbaa, Sharjah. With the help of his speed and wittiness, he got his classmates out of the bus within 4 seconds before it exploded.

Kaabi said the bus driver was in a state of confusion when he saw smoke coming out of the car, adding that he was able to pick up the driver's phone and inform the police in time.

The fire was brought under control by the Sharjah Police and in a few moments, in cooperation with the civil defense teams. The valiant teams have succeeded in securing the safety of all students and transporting them safely to their school shortly after.

