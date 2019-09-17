Brazilian parliamentarians hail UAE's policy of tolerance

By WAM

Brazilian parliamentarians have hailed the significant role played by the UAE in promoting the values of tolerance and acceptance.

This came at the opening of a parliamentary session held by the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies where the Year of Tolerance, launched by the UAE, was celebrated, with the parliamentarians affirming that the UAE is a role model for peaceful co-existence.

They commended the role played by UAE Ambassador Hafsa Abdullah Mohammed Sharif Al Olama, and her efforts to foster friendship ties between the two countries in various domains.

UAE embassy's representative Abdul Rahman Al Mazmi, addressed the session and highlighted the UAE leadership's directives to underpin the principles of tolerance and pluralism among all nationalities living in the country.