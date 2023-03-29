BREAKING: With approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, UAE President issues a resolution to appoint Mansour Bin Zayed as UAE Vice President

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued resolutions, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice President, alongside His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

