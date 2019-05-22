Breast cancer cases brought to light by Pink Caravan Ride 2019

By Wam

This year, 11 women in the age group of 32 to 52 tested positive for breast cancer during the ninth annual Pink Caravan Ride, PCR, and have been sent for further examination.

Six of the 10 women were examined in Sharjah, three in Ras Al Khaimah, one in Umm Al Qaiwain, and one in Ajman.

The countrywide breast cancer awareness and early detection campaign and initiative of Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, UAE, offered free screenings and clinical examinations to 7,200 citizens and residents this year both men and women across the seven emirates from 23rd February to 1st March, 2019.

The diagnosed women are all above 40 years of age and have reported stage two and stage four cancer. These patients are now receiving free treatment at the best medical entities in the UAE.

The announcement was made at an evaluation meeting held by PCR’s Higher Steering Committee, during which the most significant outcomes and achievements of the ninth ride were reviewed. The meeting was held in the presence of Reem Bin Karam, Chairperson of the PCR Higher Steering Committee; Badr Al Juaidi, PCR Manager; Nada Bin Ghalib, Head of the Equine Committee; Yousef Al Taweel, Head of the Media Committee; Abdullatif Al Sayegh, Head of the Logistics Committee; and other PCR committee members.

"As a majority of the detected cases are among patients in the above-40 age group, we reiterate the importance of regular self-examination for early detection, especially once a woman turns 40. If the cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is as high as 98 percent. Therefore, it’s imperative that women take their health seriously," Bin Karam said.

The Pink Caravan advises people, especially women, to adopt the following breast cancer screening plan: a monthly self-examination, a clinical examination once every 1 to 3 years (for those aged between 20 and 39), once a year (for those aged above 40), and a mammogram once every two years (for those aged between 40 and 49), and once a year (for those aged 50 and above).