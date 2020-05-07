Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four days of donations

By WAM

Within four days of the World’s Tallest Donation Box launch, Burj Khalifa shone bright with 393,000 lights as donations continue pouring in to support coronavirus-hit communities in the UAE.

The light donations of individuals and companies across the country will secure 393,000 meals to the ’10 million meals’ campaign that aims to provide food support for those affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Individuals from 100 nationalities contributed to the World’s Tallest Donation Box that provides a meal for every light purchased for as little as Dh10.

Donations illuminated 46 floors of Burj Khalifa, with the goal to shine the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the world’s tallest building in a message of solidarity and hope to communities hard hit by the pandemic across the world.

The World’s Tallest Donation Box enables companies, entities and the public to purchase lights of Burj Khalifa, for as little as Dh10 each, to provide meals for those in need.

Donors from different parts of the world are posting positive messages of hope as they make their contributions on the initiative’s website www.tallestdonationbox.com.

Hailing from the UAE, Sara wrote, "I’m so blessed to be in a safe country with a roof above my head and food in my hands. I can never relate to what others are going through but I try my very best to help."

Arsalan Khalid, from Pakistan, wrote, "The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light."

Hailing from the UK, Sarah Kelly wrote, "For the unsung heroes of Covid-19-: When it rains look for rainbows, when it is dark look for stars."

Aegidia Schnepp, from France, wrote, "May the world and human beings be respectful and at peace together and their environment any time. Love can do." While Joan De Los Reyes, from Philippines, posted, "I am one of the COVID response team in Abu Dhabi, I hope this little help that I made give some encouragement to the others who are striking in hunger. Aside from prayers that I am doing. Thank you, UAE."

The World’s Tallest Donation Box drew massive contributions within the first few days of its launch from a number of private companies and multinational corporations including Amazon, Visa, Atlantis Resorts, West Zone, Tristar Group, Chalhoub Group and Bin Sougat Group.

The World’s Tallest Donation Box enables companies, entities and the public to purchase lights of Burj Khalifa, for as little as Dh10 each, to collectively donate 1.2 million meals or food parcels to low-income individuals and families in the UAE.

For every light purchased for Dh10 through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com, one meal is provided to someone in need through the ’10 million meals’ campaign, with the goal to illuminate the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the world’s tallest building in a move that reflects social solidarity and cohesion of the UAE’s diverse society to bring much-needed relief to coronavirus-hit communities across the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign earlier in April to provide food support to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign is led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) oversees the campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.