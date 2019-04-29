Burj Khalifa lights up with Sharjah World Book Capital logo

By WAM

Visitors to Burj Khalifa watched the tallest building in the world, as it was lit with the logo of Sharjah Book Capital in celebration of the coveted title held by the Emirate of Sharjah.

The attendees stood watching the lighting of the logo for several minutes, and read the slogan of the winning Sharjah campaign: "Open books .. Open minds".

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, has bestowed this global title upon Sharjah, in recognition of its pioneering role in supporting the book and publishing industry, locally and regionally, and in establishing reading as a choice to strengthen intercultural dialogue and cultural diversity.

