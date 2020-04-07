Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establishment Board of Directors

By WAM

The Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a decision to form the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, headed by Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The Board of Directors includes representatives of relevant government authorities from various emirates of the country, along with a youth representative.

The Board will focus during the coming period on developing policies, strategies and initiatives related to the health sector in the country, and proposing legislations for developing health services across the country.

The Emirates Health Services Establishment was established with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of the federal health sector in the country, by providing health care and treatment services, and taking preventive measures and combating epidemics and diseases, as well as achieving sustainable development of health care.

It also aims to implement strategic policies and standards related to the public health sector and preventive care set by the ministry, and proposing legislation related to the development of the federal health sector in the country.

