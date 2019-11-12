Cabinet approves policy against domestic violence

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Monday a new Family Protection policy that includes mechanisms for protecting women, children, the elderly, and people of determination from any type of violence and abuse.

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; the Vice President stressed that the UAE Government focused primarily on strengthening social ties and the family fabric and emphasised the concepts of unity and cohesion in society.

The Family Protection policy will regulate the work procedures and mechanisms of institutions specialising on domestic violence. It aims to unify concepts, forms and procedures to make a unified framework in this regard.

Furthermore, the policy includes mechanisms for protection and intervention, development of legislation and laws, as well as prevention and raising community awareness about domestic violence. It will also set standards for the training of staff working in the field as well as studies, research and statistics.

A number of initiatives will be launched as part of the policy, especially the establishment of a unified database linking institutions dealing with family protection at the federal level, introducing university disciplines in the field of family protection, and establishing a standardised system for reporting and receiving complaints at the federal level. Other initiatives are building and implementing necessary action for prevention of domestic violence, and the issuance of a law and strategy for family protection among others.

In legislative matters, the Cabinet also approved the law on volunteer work. The law aims to organise volunteer work in the UAE and promote social cohesion. The law includes the regulations and conditions for volunteer work, and registration of volunteering individuals. It also defined the obligations of the relevant authorities, as well as the terms and conditions of volunteering outside the country.

The Cabinet further approved the Federal Law on Veterinary Products, which facilitates the licensing and registration of companies and factories, as well as veterinary products, and review technical reports received from international organisations or bodies on veterinary products and companies.

In the organisational affairs, the Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Emirates Post Group Council to be chaired by Mohammad Sultan Al Qadi, with the membership of Tariq Ahmed Al Wahidi, Abdul WahedAbdul Rahim Al Olama, Majid bin Dalmouk Al Falasi, Hessa Abdul Razzaq Belowma, Ahmed Mohammed Aqeel Qasim Al Qasim, Ahmed Mohammed Al Awadhi, and Tariq Abdul Qadir bin Hindi.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the results of the second meeting of the Emirates Council for Climate Change and Environment 2019, as part of the follow-up on the completion of the related government projects and initiatives.

In international relations, the Cabinet approved and ratified a number of agreements, which included ratification of an agreement between the Government of the UAE and the Government of the Republic of Suriname on the exemption of visa requirements, the ratification of an agreement with the Government of Jamaica on arrangements for mutual visa exemption, an agreement with the Government of the Czech Republic on economic and technical cooperation, and an agreement with Afghanistan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

The UAE Cabinet also welcomed the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council under the patronage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing confidence that this agreement will establish a new era of unified and effective work to meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

The Cabinet affirmed the UAE's support for all efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia through its leadership of the Arab Coalition in order to stabilise Yemen and allow it to regain it role in the region.