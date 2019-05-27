Cabinet approves weeklong Eid holiday for public sector, starting June 2nd

By WAM

The UAE Cabinet has announced a weeklong holiday for Eid Al Fitr, starting Sunday June 2nd, with official work resuming on Sunday, June 9th.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE cabinet, under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved on Sunday the public sector Eid holidays from Sunday, June 2nd, to Saturday, June 8th.

The Cabinet conveyed heartfelt greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion, wishing the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations continued happiness and prosperity.