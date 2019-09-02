Cabinet forms committee to implement VP's directives, under chairmanship of Sheikh Mansour

By WAM

The UAE Cabinet formed a committee, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with several ministers and officials as members, to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to the ministers, government officials and people on the occasion of the beginning of a new season.

The committee will draft legal and procedural frameworks to implement His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s directives. It will also submit a 100-day plan to Sheikh Mohammed for improving the performance of government and private institutions in the UAE, to reinforce the country’s economic and community performance, and ensure that its citizens are happy.

The committee was formed during the Cabinet meeting on Sunday at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H Sheikh Mansour.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "Our message was delivered, and actions are more important than words. We will fulfil what we have promised. I reiterate my confidence in all ministers and leaders to assume their responsibilities to our people."

"Our dreams are in the skies, but our feet are on the ground. We are aware of the real challenges facing our key sectors and government to achieve prosperity and dignified lives for our citizens. That is what the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan taught us. I have trust in you, as you are capable of assuming this responsibility. We are monitoring the performance reports of officials, and everyone will be held accountable," he added.

Sheikh Mansour praised Sheikh Mohammed’s message to the country’s citizens and officials in development sectors. "The Federal Government has adopted a universal performance model based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, which is a global model in government performance,"he said.

"Sheikh Zayed established the UAE’s reputation, which is being enhanced today by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and protected by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, through constant monitoring and decisive resolutions," he noted.

In implementation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s message, the UAE Cabinet directed the National Media Council, NMC, to control social media sites and establish strict standards to defend the UAE and enhance its stature regionally and internationally. It also directed the Government Communication Office of General Secretariat of the Cabinet to monitor live news and social media feeds, and ensure that all federal authorities respond to enquiries and grievances of citizens.

The Cabinet also decided to organise another meeting to discuss the issue of Emiratisation, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed that this issue was a priority of the new season.

The meeting approved a range of federal decisions and laws related to the health sector to support public health and provide world-class healthcare services. These decisions aim to create a comprehensive nation-wide approach to health, promote cooperation among relevant federal and local authorities. They also aim to create a healthcare system with the participation of all related sectors, to raise the health standards of the community, achieve prosperity, and provide healthcare services to all citizens and residents.

The cabinet adopted a policy to combat communicable diseases, as well as federal draft laws related to public health and restructuring the country’s Health Council.

As part of the meeting’s agenda, the cabinet also adopted a policy related to nutritional value labels on products, which aims to promote public health and encourage people to choose healthy foods. As per this policy, information on sugar, salt and fat contents, as well as calories, must be included on food labels.

Food products will be categorised as one of three colours, red, yellow and green, to clearly distinguish their nutritional values. However, this system will exclude fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat and fish, as well as soft drinks and energy drinks. The impact of this policy on the community will be assessed before its mandatory adoption in future.

The cabinet then adopted the 'National Policy for Communicable Disease Control' that aims to assist sick people and promote community health, to create a healthy environment without communicable diseases. The policy will also support the country's efforts to keep pace with the latest developments in combatting communicable diseases through an integrated health approach that involves many sectors.

The cabinet will also draft the necessary plans and programmes to develop the nation’s capacities and encourage cooperation in combatting communicable diseases.

The meeting approved a federal law on public health to promote human health and protect the society from all health risks. The law also aims to enhance the cooperation and coordination for the preparedness and required response to face health problems.

Regarding the government regulatory affairs, a resolution to restructure the Health Council with a mandate of three years was approved. Under the chairmanship of the Minister of Health and Prevention, the Council will develop the health system in the country. It will represent all competent entities in the sector, in a way that enhances the public health and happiness of community members. The membership of the Council includes various government and private entities in the country.

The Cabinet also approved restructuring of the Industrial Coordination Council under chairmanship of the Minister of Energy and Industry with an array of members to enhance its performance. The decision also aims to take advantage of the successful expertise of national companies in this sector, and involve various sectors in the country to set up related strategies and industrial potential.

Regarding international relations, the Cabinet approved a number of agreements, which included an agreement between the UAE Government and Mali and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus on economic and technical cooperation.

It also approved a protocol to amend an agreement between the UAE Government and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion on income and real estate.

The Cabinet also approved two agreements with South Sudan on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion on income and another agreement on investment.

An agreement with Brazil on cooperation and facilitation of investment was also approved.

The approved agreements also included endorsing of the Articles of Association of the Gulf Payments Company Agreement and the International Standard Book Number (ISBN). The Cabinet also approved UAE's hosting of the World Conference on Creative Economy in 2020.