CABSAT 2019 kicks-off in Dubai

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director-General of Dubai Department of Information, today opened the 25th edition of CABSAT, an event for broadcast media and entertainment content across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region.

Sheikh Hasher toured the exhibition halls, meeting with exhibitors who have gathered in Dubai for the influential annual meet of broadcast technology pioneers, running 12th to 14th March at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day event is the leading specialist platform for the broadcast, satellite, digital media and filmed entertainment industries.

It marks its 25th year with a fresh, newly evolved format carefully devised to bring the full content creation, production, post production satellite, OTT video, e-sports, digital media and entertainment ecosystem together to both understand and grasp the opportunities that the new wave of anytime, anywhere media offers.

"For 25 years now CABSAT has provided an essential gateway to new broadcasting technologies for media experts and professionals based across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia," said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.

"The equipment and know-how that CABSAT has brought to the market has helped the region become the media hub that it is today. This year, we deal head-on with the new tools and opportunities born from the seismic shift the media landscape has experienced in recent years, enabling all our visitors to be in prime position to take advantage of this new, thrilling era of internet-led broadcasting."

Returning for 2019 is CABSAT’s influential Content Congress, which gets underway today. It will unite more than 250 creative visionaries, technological disruptors and industry influencers for active debate and discussions accounting for all channels of broadcast, and feature speakers from many of the world’s biggest media brands, including Fox International, Viacom, Starz play, CNN, Dolby and Twitter.

Responding to the demand of a booming new industry analysts are already projecting to be worth as much as US$2.5 billion by 2020, CABSAT has launched an eSports Pavilion for 2019. The dedicated invite-only sector will be home to everything e-sports, with 18 leading industry experts scheduled to discuss opportunities across the plethora of original revenue generators the skyrocketing gaming phenomenon presents. The eSports pavilion will provide an unrivalled opportunity to Broadcasters, Advertising & Marketing Agencies, Premium Brands and Game Developers.