Call for UAE Nationals to register for the UAE Analog-Mission

By WAM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is calling for registrations for the UAE Analog Mission#1 as part of the Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station (SIRIUS) SIRIUS 20/21, an 8-month long analog mission conducted in the NEK ground-based analogue facility in Moscow.

The UAE Analog Mission#1, which is part of the Mars 2117 Programme, studies the effects of isolation and confinement on human psychology, physiology and team dynamics to help prepare for long-duration space exploration.

This mission is a first of its kind opportunity for Emiratis in various scientific fields to be part of such a crucial mission that lays the foundation for future space endeavours. The UAE Analog Mission#1 will play a key role in developing Emirati capabilities and contribute to the development of the Mars 2117 Programme, which aims to establish human colonies in Mars by 2117.

Analog missions are crucial in preparing humans for future exploration of Mars and other planets. By simulating space-like conditions right here on Earth, analog missions play a vital role in spaceflight research. They enable space scientists to conduct experiments, develop countermeasures for space-hazards, and test new technologies that are designed for space.

Speaking about the UAE’s first analog mission, His Excellency Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General, MBRSC, said, “The UAE is making great leaps in space research and exploration. Guided by the futuristic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRSC is leaving no stones unturned in developing Emirati capabilities and technologies that will be instrumental in our ultimate goal of sending humans to Mars. Analog missions play a key role in developing new mindsets and technologies that are critical for future missions, and effectively, for all of humanity. We invite ambitious Emirati candidates who dream of making their contribution to the global efforts in space research and exploration. This is your chance to reach for the stars.”

The candidates who will be selected for the UAE Analog Mission#1 will become part of CrewONE that will participate in SIRIUS20/21. MBRSC is looking for Emirati candidates between the ages of 28 and 55, who are passionate about space and can communicate in English. Preferred occupations include physicians, medical investigators, physiologists, biologists, life-support specialists, and IT and electronics professionals. Shortlisted candidates will be reviewed and interviewed, and the finalists will undergo various tests, after which, the final members of CrewONE will be announced.

Adnan AlRais, Mars 2117 Programme Manager at MBRSC, said, “The UAE Analog Mission#1 will be a simulation of the environment and living conditions on Mars. We will conduct a series of behavioural experiments, the results of which will enable us to better prepare for crewed missions to Mars. The participants will be confined within the laboratories for the duration of these experiments and carry out various experiments and simulated tasks. We are looking forward to the outcome of these results as it will enable us to better understand the effects of isolation and confinement on the human body and mind.”

The UAE Analog Mission is a Mars 2117 initiative and is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

To register your interest and apply, contact analog.mission@mbrsc.ae

