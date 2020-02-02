CBUAE to issue silver coin to commemorate first Emirati astronaut's space mission

By WAM

The Central Bank of the UAE said it will issue a commemorative coin of silver, starting tomorrow, Sunday, to memorialise the historic space mission of Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut.

The 40-gram commemorative coin will be offered for sale at the CBUAE HQ and its branches at a price of AED300.

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "Today we are delighted to take pride in the efforts made by the first Emirati and Arab astronaut. We, at the Central Bank, are keen to contribute to preserving and perpetuating this historic achievement by issuing a commemorative silver coin."

"Hazza Al Mansoori has proven that we in the UAE have no such word as 'impossible', and the people of this country are able to achieve the ambitions of the their wise leadership for the higher good of the homeland across all fronts," he added.

