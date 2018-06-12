CDA targets over 450,000 workers during Ramadan

Dubai's Community Development Authority, CDA, said that its "Well Deserved" initiative'', part of ''Honour a Labour initiative'', would reach out to more than 450,000 workers in 22 locations in the emirate of Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan as part of its Year of Zayed activities.

The initiative, which is being implemented for the seventh consecutive year in collaboration with licensed social clubs as well as governmental and non-governmental organisations, features iftar meals, distribution of food ration, medical check-ups and entertainment, cultural, sports and awareness programmes. This will make them feel the holy month atmosphere while they are far away from their families and beloved ones.

This comes within CDA's efforts to reach all community segments during Ramadan and to enhance the spirits of harmony and social cohesion through various initiatives and programmes held in cooperation with the partners and volunteers of Dubai Volunteer Programme, and young volunteers from various groups and social clubs.

Highlighting partnership between the DCA and its community partners and forces, Dr. Omar Al-Muthanna, CEO of Licensing and Monitoring Sector at CDA, said that the CDA twin initiatives had over the year made a paradigm shift in the social life of worker, improved quality of life of many workers and promoted their integration into the local community through their participation in all the national and religious events.

CDA's Youth Council is distributing Suhoor meals to workers in Dubai for the second consecutive year. The "Their Suhoor Is On Us" initiative is part of CDA’s activities to mark the Year of Zayed and celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan, living up to the UAE leadership’s aspirations and directives to embrace charity and promote solidarity and cohesion among members of society.