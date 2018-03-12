Central Bank to showcase job opportunities at Careers UAE

The Central Bank of the UAE has announced its participation in the upcoming 2018 Careers UAE exhibition, a leading national platform that connects Emirati jobseekers with employers looking for home-grown talent.

At the event, set to run from 13th to 15th March at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Central Bank will showcase current vacancies for both experienced and fresh graduate UAE nationals with a focus on attracting top talent. Interested applicants can participate in one-on-one information sessions that will allow them to learn about the Bank’s role in promoting monetary and financial stability and driving sustainable economic growth, the bank said in a press release.

In addition, the Central Bank will hold on-the-spot interviews with promising candidates at its exhibition stand.

The UAE Central Bank is one of the most prestigious government institutions. Its 2017-2021 Strategy redefines its mission to spearhead transformation through innovation as the UAE and the wider region address, adopt and adapt to new global policies and emerging financial and banking sector trends, challenges and opportunities.

New joiners will get to work in a diverse and dynamic environment alongside some of the leading financial experts in the country and participate in the bank’s pioneering transformation journey, in addition to also having the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the future of the country.