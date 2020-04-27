Central Testing Laboratory of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council releases Emirati hand sanitizer brand

By WAM

In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Abu Dhabi Government to fight the spread of the new corona virus, COVID -19, pandemic, the Central Testing Laboratory, CTL, of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has developed and produced a UAE-made hand sanitizer that meets international standards and guidelines.

The community initiative is considered the first of its kind among Abu Dhabi government entities. The 60ml hand sanitizer was made by national workforce of Central Testing Laboratory. QCC plans to distribute the product free of cost to low-income families and workers in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Hilal Al Kaabi, the Secretary General of QCC, stated that, "In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the Government of Abu Dhabi, QCC continues its efforts in providing quality infrastructure services in the emirate. In light of the current circumstances with the spread of the new corona virus, QCC is committed to enabling relevant regulatory bodies through its testing services to verify the safety of food and medication circulated in Abu Dhabi."

Eng. Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, the Executive Director of Central Testing Laboratory, said, "Given the importance of the availability of sanitizers among all members of the society during the current period to fight the outbreak of the new corona virus, CTL produced a new hand sanitizer that meets the specifications stated in the latest policy for temporary compounding of certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer products during the public health emergency issued by the US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, which is based on World Health Organisation guidelines.'' ''The new product which contains 80 percent alcohol is an antibacterial/antimicrobial hand sanitizer that is made by the national workforce of CTL. Hand sanitizer bottles tested for its safety and efficacy will be distributed freely to low-income families and workers in Abu Dhabi," Al Muaini added.

CTL offers a variety of technical services to support the industry improving the quality of their products and to ensure that it meets the safety requirements. It offers chemical and microbiological analysis as well as consultation and training services to manufacturers to help them evaluate the compliance of their products according to local and international standards, As a technical arm of the QCC, CTL aims to provide testing services, scientific research and technical consultation services, issue conformity certificates and provide specialised training for the public and private sectors. The lab also provides testing services for drugs and related pharmaceutical products like sanitizers. ​

