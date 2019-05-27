Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council arrives Abu Dhabi

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council,TMC, upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport, on Sunday.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, were at the airport to greet the Sudanese leader.